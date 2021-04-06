Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,785 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

