Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.85. 152,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,191. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

