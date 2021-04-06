Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Price Target at $169.47

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.16. 7,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.06. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

