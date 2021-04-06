Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $42.25

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 27.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.61. 10,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,595. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

