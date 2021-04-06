Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of CERC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 2,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,943. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerecor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

