Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $259.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.45.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

