Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,029,737 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,722,000. Norges Bank owned 1.87% of Splunk as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.91. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.06.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

