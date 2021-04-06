Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $71,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,740. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

