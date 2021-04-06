Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. 23,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,490. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

