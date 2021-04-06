Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,405 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.98. 123,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,786. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $59.18.

