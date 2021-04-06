SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $4.79 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 140.2% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 8,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. 162,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,502. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $94.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

