Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $307,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55.

