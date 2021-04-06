$826.31 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report sales of $826.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $820.96 million to $839.90 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Trimble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after buying an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after buying an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. Trimble has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $84.76.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.