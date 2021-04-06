Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Raised to $3.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGDPF. CIBC cut their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Shares of MGDPF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 82,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,869. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

