SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,424,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,886,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $257.54 and a twelve month high of $408.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

