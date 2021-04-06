14,680 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. NIKE comprises about 1.8% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $136.60. 65,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

