Phala Network (PHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158.75 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $158.75 million and $17.02 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00056451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.13 or 0.00681492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

