Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Cap of $95.77 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $57.11 or 0.00098250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $95.77 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00056451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.13 or 0.00681492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

