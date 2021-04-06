Safe Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $51,294.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002081 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.