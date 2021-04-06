Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,126,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

EMR opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.