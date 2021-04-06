Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 83,975 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,378,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

