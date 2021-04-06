Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.14 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $44,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 475,162 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $326,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

