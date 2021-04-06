Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $6.72

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.90. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 23,209 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

