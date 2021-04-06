Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down to $34.58

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $32.63. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 2,581 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. William Blair began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

