Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down to $34.58

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $32.63. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 2,581 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. William Blair began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)
There is no company description available for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc
