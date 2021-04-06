Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARESF shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

