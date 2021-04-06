Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Waste Connections by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $14,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.81. 12,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,545. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

