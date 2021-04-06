ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $30.29

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.29, but opened at $29.39. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 111,345 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,575,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.