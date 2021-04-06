Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $49.69

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.69, but opened at $48.40. Farfetch shares last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 176,755 shares trading hands.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The company had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

