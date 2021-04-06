Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.71

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 6,851 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 774,890 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,466,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

