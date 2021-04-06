Robbins Farley LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.03. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

