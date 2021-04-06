Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,093,371 shares of company stock worth $383,945,497 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.15. 14,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,049. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

