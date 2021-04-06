Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 242 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,650 shares of company stock worth $9,400,580. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

