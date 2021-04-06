Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Tesla by 784.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,663 shares of company stock valued at $65,348,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.25. 287,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,692,293. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $662.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.65, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $682.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

