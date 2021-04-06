Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -87.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

