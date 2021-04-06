Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $41.88. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,914. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

