Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 12,250 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,750. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

