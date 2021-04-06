Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.32% of Diamond Hill Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of DHIL stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.53. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,796. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.08. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $177.11. The firm has a market cap of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.