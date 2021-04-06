iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Purchased by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 230.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,242 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILF. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of ILF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,966. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

