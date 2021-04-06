Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.88. 8,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,759. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $185.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.73.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

