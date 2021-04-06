Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.84. 28,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,107,630. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

