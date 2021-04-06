swisspartners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 31,000 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,616. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.