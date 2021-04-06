swisspartners Ltd. Makes New $787,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,477. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

