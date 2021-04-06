Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

KKR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. 4,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,390. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $51.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

