55,996 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,324,000 after buying an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 8,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

