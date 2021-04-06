Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases Shares of 9,000 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV owned approximately 0.06% of MidWestOne Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $491.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.48 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.