Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,648 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

