Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,366,445. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

