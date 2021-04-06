Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 284.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.32.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

