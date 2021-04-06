ContentBox (BOX) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $5.93 million and $3.83 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00412778 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002103 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,782,470 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

