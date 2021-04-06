TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $26,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

